National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

