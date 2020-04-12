National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE NGG opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

