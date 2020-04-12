National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,781,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

