nDEX Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One nDEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market capitalization of $3,416.38 and approximately $125.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.28 or 0.02778893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00207563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

