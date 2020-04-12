Neblio Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005691 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Binance. Neblio has a market cap of $6.32 million and $2.30 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005266 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,219,046 coins and its circulating supply is 15,639,784 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

