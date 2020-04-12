Nebula AI Trading Up 20.4% This Week (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $251,748.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.04632470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037020 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009445 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003388 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,901,876,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

