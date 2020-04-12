Neil Solomons Sells 4,100 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 4,100 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$86,279.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,151,900.97.

Neil Solomons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Neil Solomons sold 15,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$316,617.00.

TSE:AUP traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.24. 163,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,687. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.05 million.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.