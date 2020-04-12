NEM (XEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.07 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, NEM has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, Zaif and Koineks. NEM has a total market cap of $338.77 million and $20.07 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, YoBit, CoinTiger, Kuna, Cryptomate, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, OKEx, Exrates, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Iquant, Huobi, Liquid, Poloniex, Binance, Bitbns, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Bittrex, Bithumb, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, COSS, HitBTC and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

