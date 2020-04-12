Neo 1-Day Volume Reaches $343.94 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Neo has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $7.64 or 0.00107760 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, OTCBTC, BitForex and Upbit. Neo has a market cap of $539.09 million and approximately $343.94 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Liquid, Bitinka, Tidebit, BigONE, Ovis, Gate.io, Allcoin, OKEx, BitForex, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Coinrail, LBank, Upbit, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, TDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinnest, Koinex, Bitbns, Exrates, Bibox, COSS, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, CoinEx, BitMart, BCEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

