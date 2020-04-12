Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

NEOG opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.92. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,360.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,253. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Neogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

