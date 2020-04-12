Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,706 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Neos Therapeutics worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

