Netrum Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Netrum has a market cap of $15,431.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netrum has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004095 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000838 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001239 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

