NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.