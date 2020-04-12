Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014402 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,215.63 and approximately $3,406.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.04457880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009397 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

