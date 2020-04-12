Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Tops $8.49 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last week, Newton has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $2.04 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.02803834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00207088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

