NewYorkCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $839,081.16 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOKOK, Graviex and STEX. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $839,081.16 and $69.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00601841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 260.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, YoBit, TOKOK and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

