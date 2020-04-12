NewYorkCoin Trading Up 23.4% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, STEX, Graviex and YoBit. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $904,324.59 and approximately $216.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, STEX, TOKOK and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

