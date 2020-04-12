NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

EGOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

