Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,217. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after buying an additional 329,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 535,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

