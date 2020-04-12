Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $279,012.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.02294468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.11 or 0.03393091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00606043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00781441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00076283 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00530076 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,595,551,298 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,551,298 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.