Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $266,140.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.02300194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.46 or 0.03375092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00618380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00775167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00076712 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00527099 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014584 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,592,749,264 coins and its circulating supply is 5,766,749,264 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

