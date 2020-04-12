Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Capitalization Achieves $47,546.71

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $47,546.71 and $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

