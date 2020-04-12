Niobium Coin Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $302,212.52 and approximately $9.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.28 or 0.02778893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00207563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

