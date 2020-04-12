NIX Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $24.68. NIX has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $54,538.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.02297024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.83 or 0.03376865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00600625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00777247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076036 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00524272 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014900 BTC.

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

