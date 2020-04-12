Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to post sales of $39.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.99 million and the highest is $41.40 million. Nlight posted sales of $41.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year sales of $191.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $201.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.27 million, with estimates ranging from $218.27 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,405 shares of company stock valued at $213,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,895,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 133,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.56 million, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 2.29. Nlight has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

