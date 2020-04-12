NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $951,908.03 and $28,401.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.04614350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036978 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,859,142 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.