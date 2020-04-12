Noir Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $346,314.40 and $654.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02717934 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00208284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,316,082 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.