Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Nokia Oyj posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 20,935,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,149,994. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $6,255,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.