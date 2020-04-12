Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NOK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 20,935,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,149,994. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -327,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.9% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 16.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 101,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

