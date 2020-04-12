Noku Price Reaches $0.0864 on Major Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

