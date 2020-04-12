NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Cap Tops $335,992.74

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $335,992.74 and $74.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004652 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,285,883 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

