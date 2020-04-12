NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $327,068.75 and $114.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004706 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,272,822 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

