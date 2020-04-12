Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,748,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,173,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Coty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,595,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 696.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 2,634,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,852,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 1,302,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coty by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,500,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 1,214,486 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

