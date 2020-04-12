Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,405,273 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,405,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.60% of People’s United Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.30 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

