Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,104,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

