Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,212,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,646,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.89% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $993,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

