Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,407,741 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,407,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,978,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 268,693 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

