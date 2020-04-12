Norges Bank Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,252,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,964,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of First Financial Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,047,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.