Norges Bank Takes Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 730,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,458,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.70% of Syneos Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $49.61 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

