Novacoin Achieves Market Cap of $409,218.58 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $409,218.58 and $498.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033298 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058398 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,833.62 or 0.99644497 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

