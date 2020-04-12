Novacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,920.33 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $374,920.33 and approximately $502.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002377 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033239 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00058818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.89 or 1.00307216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067243 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.