Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Novanta worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novanta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. Novanta Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

