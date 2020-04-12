Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1.44 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Upbit, Binance and BITBOX. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.04497372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00066253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, BITBOX, Upbit, Huobi, Bitrue, IDEX, WazirX, Bitbns, Koinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.