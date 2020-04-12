Nuggets Achieves Market Cap of $931,841.55 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $931,841.55 and approximately $2,300.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

