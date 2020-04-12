Numeraire One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $17.25 or 0.00249547 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $41.69 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.02709537 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,417,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

