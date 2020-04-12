NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Reaches $609,609.86

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $609,609.86 and $45.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.