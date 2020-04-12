Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.