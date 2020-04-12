NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVA traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.44. 1,534,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.