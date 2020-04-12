Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of AptarGroup worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

