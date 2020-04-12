Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $23,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

